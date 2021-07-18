RANGERS continued their preparations for the new season with a battling performance against Arsenal at Ibrox on Saturday.

Steven Gerrard’s side led twice in the game through goals from Leon Balogun and Cedric Itten, but the leads were shortly cancelled out via strikes from Nuno Tavares and Eddie Nketiah.

With only two weeks to go until the start of the Scottish Premiership season, Rangers are shaping up nicely and they competed well against their Premier League opposition at the weekend.

Here at Herald and Times Sport we have picked out five talking points from the match as we analyse how the Scottish Premiership champions are gearing up ahead of the new campaign.

FANS CAN PLAY A KEY ROLE

A lucky 2,000 spectators were welcomed inside Ibrox for the first time in 16 months on Saturday and it was a poignant moment as they roared their team on to the park after the successes of last season.

“Football without the fans is nothing” is always the quote branded around the beautiful game and Saturday’s fixture showed why this quote is so true. The small number of fans were outnumbered by empty seats inside Ibrox, but they still created an impressive atmosphere and the players appeared to be spurred on, despite the contest being a “friendly” affair.

As the build-up continues ahead of the new season hopefully the government and all football clubs in Scotland can work together in a bid to create a safe environment for as many supporters as possible. Rangers dominated the league campaign last term, but with a vocal support behind them they could be an even stronger force next season.

A crowd presence will also be vitally important as Gerrard’s outfit embark on the Champions League. With other countries adopting different strategies regarding the return of supporters, Scotland must make sure they are not left behind, so our teams can have the best chance possible of progressing in European competition.

MCGREOR WILL BE IMPORTANT IN CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Allan McGregor was one of the standouts for Rangers last term as they clinched a 55th title in their history. And after watching the goalkeeper in action against Arsenal on Saturday, he appears to have continued his form into the new campaign.

During a pretty even first 45 minutes McGregor produced top saves from both Flo Balogun and Emile Smith-Rowe to keep Rangers in the game. He was further challenged in the second period when he delivered three stunning stops from Smith-Rowe, Hector Bellerin and a Thomas Partey drive.

It must also be mentioned that the veteran stopper was slightly rusty in patches during the game and he struggled to cope with the slightly long pre-season Ibrox turf. Luckily for the 38-year-old Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wasn’t on top form when he gifted him possession early in the first half.

Let’s concentrate on the positives though and in terms of his shot stopping, McGregor proved why he is Steven Gerrard’s number one. He will once again play a key role for Rangers this term and he will need to produce some of his best form if the Ibrox outfit want to have a successful stint in Europe. McGregor proved key in the Europa League last season, but he will need to raise his game once more against Europe’s elite in the Champions League.

TAVERNIER AND PATTERSON CAN PLAY IN SAME TEAM

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard admitted that he is working on a plan to try and include both James Tavernier and Nathan Patterson in the same starting XI ahead of the new season. Tavernier started Saturday’s game before Patterson was introduced at the interval and both played, with Tavernier moving into one of the three central midfield roles.

When asked if playing both together was more than a pre-season experiment, Gerrard told RangersTV: “We’re going to consider it because they’re two really good players.

"But it’s not going to happen at the flick of a switch. It’s something we’ll have to work on in training to get them used to it.

“They’re two fantastic players, so I can’t have one of them on the bench for every game of the season that’s for sure. There will be times when it will suit us, there will be times when I don’t need it.

"But, it is something that is on my mind and it is something that we’re going to experiment with.”

Gerrard went on to explain that he would hope to sample a change of shape that would allow Tavernier to play in a more advanced role as a winger instead of throwing him into the middle of the park.

Both players proved they are top talents last year and Gerrard should try his best to include both in his plans if at all possible. The Scottish national team have built a team around their prized assets in Andy Robertson and Kieran Tierney and there’s no reason why Rangers cannot do the same with Tavernier and Patterson.

An honourable mention too for Patterson who kept Tierney very quiet at Ibrox during the second period.

RANGERS WILL FACE FIGHT TO KEEP KAMARA

Glen Kamara was once again influential in the middle of the park for Rangers and he proved he can mix it with the very best. The Finnish international keeps his team ticking and his energy is something to be admired.

Saturday’s game was Kamara’s first since returning from his break after Euro 2020, but you wouldn’t have known it with the shift he put in over the course of the first half. He was clever in possession and always on hand to provide an extra body in defence when needed.

Premier League clubs have been linked with a move for the 25-year-old this summer and his performance against Arsenal certainly will not have gone unnoticed. Rangers will do well to keep the midfield maestro beyond this summer.

BASSEY COULD PUT PRESSURE ON BARISIC

Calvin Bassey has enjoyed an extended run in the Rangers team during pre-season with Borna Barisic still to return following his excursions with Croatia at Euro 2020. Against Arsenal on Saturday, Bassey was the standout in the Ibrox ranks and as well as a polished defensive display, he was impressive going forward too. The 21-year-old has a real turn of pace and the Arsenal defence struggled to cope with it at times.

Bassey played a key role in Rangers opening the scoring when he motored forward into the final third before being scythed down by Pablo Mari. A corner was won from the resulting free-kick and Tavernier delivered before Leon Balogun glanced home a header.

The former Leicester man has only made 15 competitive appearances for Rangers with Barisic being Gerrard’s number one choice at left back. But if he continues his pre-season form into the new campaign the Ibrox boss will have a selection dilemma on his hands.

Bassey’s defensive contribution was summed up perfectly with a moment of magic in the first period. Aubameyang thought he had scored when he sent a shot rolling towards goal from inside the area on 40 minutes, but Bassey used his pace to get back on the line to scoop the ball away from danger. A man of the match showing.