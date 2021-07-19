Both Celtic and Rangers will be seeded when they enter today's Champions League draw for third round qualifying.

The Hoops get their European campaign underway this week when they face Midtjylland at Parkhead and if they progress past the Danish outfit they'll make it into the third round stage.

Here are all the details you need ahead of today's draw...

When is the draw?

The draw for third round qualifying takes place today (Monday July 19).

Proceedings will get underway from 11am at UEFA's House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

Is the draw on TV?

The UEFA website will be live streaming the draw.

You can also follow the action in our LIVE blog.

How many teams are in the draw?

Thirteen teams will proceed from the second qualifying round and this will include Celtic if they can defeat Midtjylland over two legs.

Seven other teams, including Rangers, will also enter the competition at this stage.

How the draw works?

There will be two draws: one for the 12 teams in the champions path, the other for the eight sides in the league path.

The draw will include some teams taking part in the second qualifying round on 20/21 & 27/28 July. The higher coefficient of the two clubs involved in an undecided tie is used for the purposes of the draw.

The ﻿teams in each draw are divided equally between seeded and unseeded sides in accordance with the club coefficient rankings.

The balls containing the names of the seeded teams will be placed in one bowl and the balls containing the unseeded sides will be put into another bowl. One ball will be taken from each bowl and placed in a large empty bowl in the middle, where they will be shuffled. The first team drawn will play the first leg at home.

The UEFA administration may form groups for the draw in accordance with the principles set by the Club Competitions Committee. Clubs from the same association cannot be drawn against each other. As decided by the UEFA Executive Committee, teams from Ukraine and Russia must not be drawn together. Any other restrictions will be announced ahead of the draw ceremony.

When are the games played?

Ties take place on 3/4 and 10 August, with extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required after the second leg. Winners advance to the UEFA Champions League play-offs (drawn on 2 August).