KRIS AJER has completed his move away from Celtic after penning a five-year deal with Brentford.

The defender had made it clear he was seeking a move away from Parkhead and has signed up with the Premier League new boys.

Brentford and Celtic both announced the transfer today, for an undisclosed fee but it has been reported to be worth around around £13.5million plus add-ons.

Ajer had been left out of the Hoops Champions League squad for the qualifier against Midtjylland while he completed a medical ahead of the move.

It brings an end to a trophy-laden spell for Ajer at Celtic as he was involved in the club's unprecedented quadruple treble.

He played 177 times for celtic, scoring seven goals.

Thomas Frank, Brentford FC Head Coach, said: “We wanted to get another central defender in, and Kris was our first choice. We think he fits the position specific profile perfectly, especially on the ball.

“Kris is very composed and can find the right passes between the lines. His level when bringing the ball forward is very high. As a defender he has the physicality that you need, and he won his duels when he played in the Scottish league. He can help us in both boxes, with his strength in the air.

“He is a player at a good age, and we think he come straight in and be ready to perform in the Premier League. But he also fits the way we want to recruit players and work with them. He can develop as a player and both Brentford FC and Kris can move to a higher level in the coming years.”

Rasmus Ankersen, Brentford FC Co-Director of Football, said: “Kristoffer has scouted extremely well, and he ticks all the boxes for what we want in a Brentford defender on and off the pitch. It goes without saying that a player of his calibre has many options. We are really pleased that Kristoffer has decided to commit his future to Brentford."

A Celtic statement added: "Known for celebrating goal-stopping tackles as much as strikers celebrate goals, he scored seven goals in 177 games in green and white, and played an important part in winning each of the 12 consecutive trophies lifted in four seasons, including scoring the final spot-kick that secured the unprecedented Quadruple Treble.

"Everyone at Celtic Football Club wish Kristoffer every success in his future career down south and thank him for his role in the club’s success in recent years."