Neil Alexander has left Dundee United after three years at the club.
The former Rangers goalkeeper leaves after a 'mutual termination' of his contract.
Alexander, 43, had been rumoured to have had a bust-up with Terrors manager Tam Courts, though the boss rubbished those claims recently.
It has been reported that Tony Caig has been placed in Alexander's vacated role as goalie coach until a more permanent solution can be organised.
Dundee United and Neil Alexander have agreed to a mutual termination of the Goalkeeping Coach's contract ➡️ https://t.co/PRPF6kYexq— Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) July 22, 2021
Alexander joined the Arabs back in 2018 under Csaba Laszlo and has been credited with helping improve stopper Benjamin Siegrist. The Swiss custodian has been linked with Celtic in recent seasons.
Courts, when asked about a fallout with Alexander earlier this month, said: "Since I came in I wanted to take time to look at structure and the personnel. There will be something in the coming days on that I’m sure.
“He’s still an employee of the club. There’s been no bust up. I’ve known Neil since I was at 17 when we were teammates at Livi. I have enormous respect for him as a pro. There’s been no fallout as such and it’s all still very amicable."
