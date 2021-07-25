The men’s gymnastics team final is one of the major highlights of today, with GB spearheaded by Olympic champion, Max Whitlock. It kicks off at 11am.
Most of the Scottish interest will be in the pool over the next 24 hours, with several medal hopes in action.
Assuming he navigated the semi-finals safely, Duncan Scott will go in the final of the 200m freestyle at 2:43am tomorrow morning (UK time), an event in which he is a former European champion and world bronze medallist. He will be up against one of the home favourites, Katsuhiro Matsumoto of Japan, but the defending champion, Sun Yang of China, is absent due to a doping ban.
Another medal contender in the pool is Kathleen Dawson, with the final of her specialist event, the 100m backstroke, at 2:51am.
Glasgow sailor, Charlotte Dobson, will begin her quest for gold in the 49er FX at 4:05am, with the Scot partnering Saskia Tidey.
GB’s women’s hockey team, which includes Scots, Sarah Robertson and Amy Costello, take on South Africa at 10:30am this morning aiming to bounce back from defeat to Germany while the men’s side, which includes Scot Alan Forsyth, themselves face Germany at 4:15am tomorrow.
