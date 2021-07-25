Fraser Forster, the former Celtic goalkeeper, helped Motherwell’s pursuit of midfielder Callum Slattery after selling the 22-year-old on a move to Fir Park.

Forster has had two separate stints at Celtic – and there has been speculation regarding the possibility of a third this year – in which he made 236 appearances for the club. Little wonder then that Slattery, a product of Southampton’s youth academy, should seek out his thoughts ahead of a move to Fir Park.

“I have had chats with Fraser who played here for a while,” said Slattery. “That sums it up really – a lot of quality players have played in Scotland and I was attracted to it.

“Fraser was talking about the league and telling me about the Scottish league and that it isn’t as easy as some people may think it is. As a young player it will be a test and that is definitely what I need. I need to play football and I need to test myself.”

Slattery was immediately thrown into the fray on Saturday as he came off the bench to make his debut in the 2-0 win over Annan that put Motherwell into the knockout stages of the Premier Sports Cup courtesy of goals from Justin Amaluzor and Barry Maguire.

Slattery has struggled to push his way into the St Mary’s first-team with just three Premier League appearances. Having signed a three-year deal with Motherwell late on Friday evening to make him the seventh new arrival at Motherwell, he is eager to get started.

“I had James Ward-Prowse and Harrison Reed in front of me at Southampton. They have kicked on but I learned a lot off of them and I learned a lot at Southampton but I felt as though the time was right for me to move on.”

Alexander is still keen to add at least one other player to his squad this week before the league opener on Sunday against Hibs at Fir Park. He expressed his satisfaction in getting the player in when there was competition for his signature but the most important thing for Slattery is getting himself bedded into the club as quickly as possible.

“It all moved very quickly so it is good to get it over the line,” he said. “I am here and it is good to be able to get going.

“I think the way Scottish football is going and the way it is watched is good. I had spoken to Graham for a while and the ideas that he had and the way he wants to build the team attracted me right away.

“I was a younger lad when Steven Davis was there at Southampton but I trained with him a few times and he is a great player.

“It has been hectic but it has been going at 100 miles an hour. It is just good to be here now rather than prolonging in.

“Players are playing first-team football a lot younger now. 22 is not young so I see it that I need to be playing first-team football and that is what I am here to do.

“I am quite creative as a midfielder. I like to look forwards. I don’t like too many backwards or sideways passes. I want to get us up the pitch but as safely as possible.”

Motherwell had a penalty save from Liam Kelly to prevent any late worries in the game against Annan but the win over the League Two side will have helped to put them in a better frame of mind going into the league opener against Hibs on Sunday afternoon.