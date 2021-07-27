RANGERS have confirmed 23,000 fans will be granted admission to their Premiership opener against Livingston.

The club announced their ticket allocation for the league match has been increased from an expected 17,000.

Season ticket holders will be entered into a ballot for the chance to head to the match.

Those who are not drawn to attend will be able to watch the match through RangersTV.

READ MORE: Tore Andre Flo hopes Rangers keep hold of Steven Gerrard as they can go further in Europe

The club also revealed they are hopeful of a capacity Ibrox crowd for their second leg of the Champions League third qualifying round match on August 10.

A statement on the club website read: "All Season ticket holders will be entered into a straight ballot for the available 23,000 tickets.

"Supporters who are successful in the ballot will receive an email and have until Thursday 10.00am to select a seat.

"A second ballot will take place for any remaining tickets with a deadline of Friday 10.00am to select a seat.

Rangers v Livingston -



23,000 Season Ticket Holders will attend this Saturdays game. Emails are now being distributed to Season Ticket Holders successful in the ballot.



Those successful may now log on and confirm their seats. — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) July 27, 2021

"Any supporters who are unsuccessful will receive a virtual match pass for the game with live RangersTV coverage.

"We appreciate your ongoing patience and support as we continue to lobby for a return to a full capacity at Ibrox stadium.

"In line with current government guidelines, we expect to have a full capacity at Ibrox for our second leg match in the UEFA Champion’s League on 10 August."