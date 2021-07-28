PREMIER SPORTS have confirmed they will show live coverage of Rangers' Champions League qualifier against Malmo.
The broadcaster will exclusively show both legs of the crucial thrid qualifying round tie.
The first-leg, which will be played in Sweden, is set to take place on August 3 before the return match at Ibrox on August 10.
The winners of the crucial European tie will progress to the play-off round for the chance to qualify for the group stage.
Rangers know they'll be playing Malmo FF after the Swedes dumped HJK Helsinki out 4-3 on aggregate.
𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗙𝗜𝗥𝗠𝗘𝗗 🚨— Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) July 28, 2021
🔵 We will be showing exclusive live coverage of @RangersFC's #UCL Third Round Qualifier first leg with Malmo on 3rd August, as well as live coverage of the second leg at Ibrox on 10th August!
📺 Watch live here: https://t.co/IqHV2fC1eW pic.twitter.com/oaJVIAlyJe
