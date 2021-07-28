PREMIER SPORTS have confirmed they will show live coverage of Rangers' Champions League qualifier against Malmo.

The broadcaster will exclusively show both legs of the crucial thrid qualifying round tie.

The first-leg, which will be played in Sweden, is set to take place on August 3 before the return match at Ibrox on August 10.

The winners of the crucial European tie will progress to the play-off round for the chance to qualify for the group stage.

Rangers know they'll be playing Malmo FF after the Swedes dumped HJK Helsinki out 4-3 on aggregate.