RANGERS defender Leon Balogun has revealed he "fell in love" with the club after the handling of the racial abuse targeted at Glen Kamara.

UEFA ruled that Slavia Prague's Ondrej Kudela racially abused Kamara during a heated Europa League clash at Ibrox.

Speaking after the incident, Kamara had said: "He came over and said 'monkey, you're a f****** monkey and you know you are'."

Kudela had appealed the ruling that found him guilty of using a racist slur and maintained that he had only used offensive language towards the Finnish midfielder.

READ MORE: Premier Sports confirm coverage of Rangers' Champions League tie against Malmo

In the immediate aftermath of the match, Slavia Prauge claimed that Kudela, who made a direct line to whisper the remark in Kamara’s ear, had called the Rangers player “a f****** guy”.

Balogun, who was sent off in the match, has revealed the club's handling of the situation filled him with hope as everyone at Ibrox stood beside Kamara.

The Nigerian defender, 33, also told that club staff from kitchen workers to board members gave their word to support players against racial abuse even if they don't "understand what it feels like".

“What I can tell you is, that was the day that I fell in love with Rangers!”



“I love my time at the club already, but that is the moment when I said - you know what - you’ve got my heart!❤️”



Leon Balgoun on how Rangers handled Glen Kamara’s racial abuse incident 🔵⚪️🔴 #TBGPOD pic.twitter.com/1TmMv98EX4 — The Beautiful Game Podcast (@Podcast_TBG) July 27, 2021

Speaking on The Beautiful Game Podcast, Balogun said: "What I can tell you is that was the day I fell in love with Rangers.

"I loved my time at the club already but that was when I said you know what (you've got my heart).

"The way everybody, kitchen staff, physios, managing staff, boardroom members, everyone came down there and said, 'You know what guys, we've got your back'.

"They came to me, but first and foremost they went to Glen.

"But to all the mixed race, black players, they said, 'We can never understand what this feels like to you but we've got your back'.