CELTIC weren't ready to compete for a spot in the Champions League, claims Neil Lennon.

The former Hoops boss reckons Ange Postecoglou's side haven't had the chance to gel as a squad and it could take another MONTH.

But Lennon, who resigned as manager in February, has pleaded with fans to give the new boss time to "put his stamp" on the club.

Quizzed on his former club's Champions League exit to Midtjylland Lennon insisted the team weren't ready, as he outlined a need for new players.

"I just don't think they're ready. Looking at the back four they were very young in terms of the players that they had at their disposal", Lennon told BBC 5Live.

"I think Ange just needs time, I don't think you can judge him until the end of the transfer window and hopefully there will be new players in that he would like in the positions that he wants.

"It took him a bit of time to get over because of Covid and isolation. Then it takes time for him to put his own stamp on things.

"They've spent money on players, one is already in the building and scored last week which is a huge bonus.

"There is a myriad of reasons as to why things have panned out the way they have so far but it's just way too early in the season to be making any rash statements of rash judgements. It'll take another four or five weeks before that Celtic squad is settled and ready for the campaign ahead."

Lennon is no stranger to the demands as CXeltic boss, having served in the role on two occassions, but he has called for early expectations to be eased.

"I think sometimes to hit the ground running can sometimes be an unrealistic expectation at times. The guy needs a bit of support and I think he'll come good", Lennon added.

"And I think over the next three or four weeks there will be business done that will improve the squad, because it definitely needs improving. There is no question, we all know that."