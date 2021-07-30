NEIL LENNON reckons there is still a 'void' needing filled at Celtic from when Nick Hammond left the club.

Talent spotter Hammond left Parkhead just one month after Lennon resigned as manager.

And the Head of Football Operations post has yet to be filled, with Lennon of the opinion a new face should be broguht in to oversee recruitment strategies.

But Lennon revealed scouting structure implemented by Hammond is still followed with scouts across Britain and Europe.

"I don't know if Ange will want to bring his own man in or the club will appoint somebody", Lennon told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"There are people working in the background, Nick has now left the club but that structure remians in tact.

"There is no doubt the Japanese player will have been Ange's signing which is positive.

"But in terms of going forward there is a void that needs filled in my opinion. There has to be a buffer between the board and the football side of things with Ange.

"That's what Peter Lawwell did for so many years. You have to remember the club is in transition. I left, Peter left, Scott Brown who was a huge influence left so the club is in change."

Lennon has been out of management sine stepping back from his position at Celtic but has enjoyed working as a pundit during his time away from the game.

The Northern Irishman says the break has left him feeling "refreshed" and ready to come back into management if the right job becomes available.

He said: “I’d like obviously to go back into management at some stage but I’ve enjoyed the break. It’s such a competitive industry, there is a lot of competition for a lot of jobs so I just have to wait and see if the right opportunity comes up. The break has been good and I feel sort of refreshed.”