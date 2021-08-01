OLIVIER NTCHAM has completed his Celtic exit after his "contract came to an end".
The midfielder, who had been vocal about his desire to move on, has left the Hoops after three-and-ahalf years at Parkhead.
Ntcham joined Celtic from Manchster City and enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at the club, but spent the later half of last season on loan at Marseille.
It was clear the playmaker was intent on moving on thie summer, and he has now officially left the club.
Ntcham revealed he had left Celtic sharing a message on Instagram. In it he thanked staff and players at the club as well as the supporters.
The French midfielder, posting an image from the away win over Lazio, wrote: "I would like to thank everyone at @celticfc for the 3 years in half l was there.
"Thanks to all the coaching , the staff, the players and everyone who working at the club .
"Finally, I would like to thank the loyal supporters who have always supported us .
"I wish you all the best for the future. hail hail"
The club wrote: "The club can confirm that Olivier Ntcham’s contract with #CelticFC has come to an end.
"Everyone at the club wishes Oli nothing but success for the future."
