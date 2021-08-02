AYR have completed the loan signing of Celtic youngster Jonathan Afolabi.
The Hoops striker, 21, has penned a season-long loan switch to Somerset Park.
United announced the signing just hours ahead of tonight's Ayrshire derby against Kilmarnock.
And Afolabi could be thrown straight in as he is eligible for selection in the match.
Ayr boss David Hopkin told the club website: "I am absolutely delighted to sign Jonathon for Ayr United Football Club. He is a striker I have wanted to get before but had to be patient.
"He is a player I have always been interested in as although he is young and still learning the game he has pace, power and a great left foot."
Afolabi is well acquainted with the Championship having spent a loan spell with Dunfermline, before playing for Dundee last term.
He bagged four goals in 22 matches for the Dark Blues last season.
