Ross Doohan will complete his loan move from Celtic to Tranmere this week.
The reserve goalkeeper has not had a look in despite the Hoops' woes between the sticks.
And his chances were not improved when Joe Hart completed his signing at Parkhead yesterday afternoon.
Micky Mellon, meanwhile, is a big fan of the 23-year-old having taken him on loan to Dundee United last season.
Herald and Times Sport understands Doohan will complete his medical at Prenton Park tomorrow morning and become a member of the squad later this week.
We told recently how Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou had planned to take stock of his goalie options after arriving as new boss. And behind Hart, Vasilis Barkas and Scott Bain remains Conor Hazard, the academy stopper who played a handful of games last season.
Doohan has played for Greenock Morton, Ayr Utd and the Arabs on loan in recent seasons as well as Ross County in the Premiership.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.