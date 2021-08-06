CONNOR Goldson has revealed there is no truth in the rumours he’s signed a new Rangers deal, but confirmed talks are ongoing.

The central defender, 28, quashed reports he had penned a three-year extension with the Ibrox club but admitted he is keen on signing a new contract.

Goldson has been a key player for Rangers under Steven Gerrard with the manager desperate to tie down the stopper for the future.

Reacting to the speculation surrounding his Ibrox future, he said: “I saw that myself, it wasn’t true. I woke up with the news on Sunday morning, a lot of phone calls from my family and friends but I don’t know where it come from.

“My representatives are in talks with the club and we all have a good relationship. I’ve spoken to the manager and Ross Wilson on many occasions and things are moving but not as quick as the media have made it out to be.

“I’m happy here, I am in a good place. I feel like I’m probably in the prime of my career, I’ve loved every minute I’ve been at the football club.”

Despite the ongoing talks Goldson is keeping himself far from any negotiations in a bid to maintain his full focus on Champions League qualification and attempting to win back-to-back league titles.

🎙️ PRESS CONFERENCE: Connor Goldson spoke to the media ahead of Saturday's trip to Tannadice. pic.twitter.com/Zu7d5KCHKg — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) August 6, 2021

Instead he’s leaving contract discussions to his agent and the club and holding out hope an agreement can be reached swiftly.

“The talks are ongoing, hopefully that can get sorted”, he told RangersTV. “I haven’t really spoke to my agents as I said to him probably about four or five weeks ago that now the season has started I need to concentrate on this.

“I can’t have that in my mind because I know it’ll distract me. We’ve got nine games this month, and it’s a massive month for the football club obviously with the Champions League and starting off a season where we want to win the league.

“I can’t be distracted by that as I know mentally it’ll affect me. So I don’t want to know about it.

“I know there are discussions going on between the club and my representatives and the club have made it clear that they want me to stay here which I’m happy with.

“When it gets done I’m sure we’ll all know about it, including myself, but in the meantime I just need to focus on football.”