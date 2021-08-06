STEVEN GERRARD had told Glen Kamara the ball is in his court over a new Rangers deal.

The Ibrox boss revealed the club have tabled a “real, strong offer” to extend Kamara’s stay in Glasgow.

Kamara has been linked with moves to the Premier League but Gerrard told RangersTV the player’s advisors are happy with the terms on offer at Ibrox.

“There is a real, strong, good offer on the table for Glen, so the speed in which this happens is totally on Glen. The ball is firmly in his court.

“The offer is really good from the club - his advisors are happy with the offer so now it is totally down to Glen. I’m sure the question should go in Glen’s direction because we are ready, waiting and hoping that it’s done as soon as possible.”

Gerrard signed Kamara in January 2019 in a cut-price deal from Dundee and the manager is hopeful the midfielder will choose to stay at Rangers for the foreseeable future.

“He’s extremely important to keep at the football club”, Gerrard added.

“I think his progress since we took him in from Dundee has been clear for everyone to see. He’s gone on to become a real established international player.

🎙️ PRESS CONFERENCE: Steven Gerrard spoke to the media ahead of Saturday's trip to Tannadice. pic.twitter.com/kRvltwTtCr — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) August 6, 2021

“We know he can handle any football game here. I love the kid, I love the player and I’ve made it abundantly clear how much I want him to stay from a personal point of view.”

Kamara was a key figure in Rangers’ title winning squad last season featuring 51 times in all competitions.

He missed the midweek 2-1 loss to Malmo in Champions League qualifying through suspension but will return to the Rangers squad for today’s clash away to Dundee United.