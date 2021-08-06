St Johnstone have confirmed the loan signing of Glenn Middleton from Rangers.

The 21-year-old spent the second half of last season at McDiarmid Park and played a pivotal role as Saints landed their historic cup double.

Middleton did impress for Rangers during pre-season, but Steven Gerrard decided that the Scotland under 21 international would be better off gaining more first team experience in Perth.

Middleton said: "I'm really pleased to be back at St Johnstone.

"I thoroughly enjoyed my time here last season and to be back to help us go again is very exciting.

"The lads in the squad all made me feel welcome when I joined last January and they took me right into the group to make me feel a part of it from day one.

"There is a great team spirit and I could see that again from the 1-1 draw against Galatasaray last night in the Europa League qualifier. The lads were absolutely brilliant.

"I'm looking forward to getting started and working again with the gaffer, Callum Davidson, and his staff.

"I'd like to thank everyone involved at both Rangers and St Johnstone for working hard behind the scenes to make this move happen."

A Rangers statement added: "Academy graduate, Middleton moves to the Perthshire side for a season long loan with a recall option.

"The Light Blue will continue his development under Callum Davidson and continue to obtain valuable exposure of games this season.

"The winger has been training well in pre-season and has made 20 appearances in a blue shirt throughout his stay at the club.

"This is the second loan spell for Middleton at St Johnstone, the youngster moved to the club on loan in January for the second half of the season scoring three goals for the club.

"Glenn will be closely monitored throughout his loan spell, Rangers wish him all the best for the season ahead."