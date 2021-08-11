CELTIC continue their bid to make the Europa League group stage tomorrow night against FK Jablonec.

The Hoops are currently 4-2 ahead on aggregate after the first leg in the Czech Republic.

The winners of the tie will proceed into the play-off round of the competition.

Should Celtic complete the job at Parkhead they know they will face AZ Alkmaar for a spot in the group stage.

When do Celtic play Jablonec?

Celtic play Jablonec tomorrow.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

Where is the match?

The second leg of the Europa League third qualifying round match will be played at Parkhead.

Celtic supporters have sold out the stadium for the crucial Euro showdown.

Is it on TV?

No. The match is not currently scheduled to be shown on TV.

Premier Sports will instead be showing Hibs' match against Rijeka, with BBC broadcasting St Johnstone vs Galatasaray.

🏟👏 Thanks to your phenomenal support, #CELFKJ tickets have sold out!



We can’t wait to welcome you back under the Paradise lights 🤩#UEL | #COYBIG 🍀 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) August 11, 2021

Can I live stream the match?

As it stands a live stream of the match is available for subscribers outside of the UK on Celtic TV.

But the website does confirm live audio is available for subscribers in the UK HERE.

What is the latest team news?

James McCarthy could make his debut for Celtic, but missed out on the squad for the 6-0 rout of Dundee.

Ange Postecoglou had warned the Premiership clash could come too soon for the midfielder but stated he may be involved in the European tie.

Long-term absentee Christopher Jullien is expected to miss out as he continues his rehabilitation.