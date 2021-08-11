ANGE POSTECOGLOU has revealed no formal bids have been submitted for Odsonne Edouard.

The Celtic boss told broadcast media outlets that he's not aware of any concrete bids for the striker as speculation continues regarding his Parkhead future.

But Postecoglou admitted, while it is not something he is focussed on, there is a concern for the club over 'cashing in' on Edouard.

Quizzed on whether any clubs have tabled a bid for Edouard, Postecoglou said: "Not that I am aware of. I am not concerned at all, if that means he stays here and he contributes then so be it. But that's stuff that I'm not spending too much time thinking about."

Edouard, who scored in the 6-0 demolition of Dundee, has been linked with various moves away from Glasgow but Postecoglou is relaxed about the situation.

The manager said he is leaving all outgoing business to others at the club and putting all of his effort into new signings in his Parkhead rebuild.

"I think you're right in saying that's a club concern rather than my concern right now", Postecoglou said when asked on whether the club are looking to cash in on Edouard before his contract runs down.

I've been at pains to say there are certain things that are out of my control that I'm just not going to waste time, during this period anyway when it's really hectic, spending too much time or energy thinking about it.

"My total focus is on getting the team ready for these games..and also working on bringing players in.

"Outgoings I've left totally to other people so that's other people's concern. You're probably right there is a concern there around cashing him in, but they are probably questions for other people."

Postecoglou also announced some good news for Celtic fans as he revealed he is hoping to have new bodies in the building in and around the next week.

He added: "I'm hopeful of getting a couple in over the next week or so."