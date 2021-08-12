By Scott Wright
A FORMER Rangers footballer has been named managing director of ZLX Business Solutions.
David MacKinnon, who also turned out for Arsenal, Dundee, Airdrie, Forfar, Kilmarnock and Partick Thistle, has joined the company following a spell as a consultant. ZLX advises firms on how to make research and development tax claims.
Mr MacKinnon has forged a career in business since hanging up his boots, working in licensed retailing with Bass and Pub.com, before returning to the game to hold senior executive roles with Kilmarnock, Dundee, Clyde, Hamilton Academical and Greenock Morton. ZLX said in a statement that he has already introduced clubs and other businesses to the company, “all of whom have gained sizeable cash returns, which have proven invaluable following the damage done by the pandemic”.
Such companies have been involved in live sport and entertainment and in hospitality, ZLX noted.
Mr MacKinnon said: “My diverse career has prepared me well. In joining ZLX, I will be able to help a huge portfolio of clients who are drawn from over 40 different industries.”
The appointment comes shortly after ZLX moved to a new office in Glasgow. It also has offices in London and Manchester.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment