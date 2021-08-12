Police have been asked to step up efforts to tackle a growing problem with graffiti being posted by Rangers and Celtic ‘ultra’ fan groups in the East End of Glasgow.

Around “400 metres” of football fan graffiti had been removed from the area over the summer, a councillor has claimed.

Councillor David Turner said slogans related to the Green Brigade, Union Bears and 55 have been appearing in Baillieston.

He has now asked Police Scotland if they could deal with the spray paint problem during the Baillieston Area Partnership meeting.

The SNP politician said: “In the last few summer months I have reported an increased amount of graffiti in the Baillieston ward to the council to get cleared up.

“There must have been over 400 metres of graffiti removed in the last two or three months.”

The politician said it was emblazoned on buildings and pavements and wanted to know if there is activity to deal with the graffiti in the area.

Police Sergeant Edward McNeil said: “It all seems to happen overnight when there are very few people on the streets. They can come and within 30 seconds they have done whatever and are gone – moved on to the next place. It is very difficult to police that.”

Sergeant McNeil asked Councillor Turner to send him details about the issue.

Martin Lundie, council operations managers for community safety, said the graffiti team will “prioritise” sectarian slogans.

He said: “Graffiti is on the radar at the minute right across the city and it is not just about cleaning it but also identifying those responsible.

“The graffiti team was impacted by Covid so response times were taking slightly longer. But we have always been really good at getting to graffiti.”

Incidents can be reported to the Glasgow City Council Graffiti Removal Service.

The team aim to remove it within 20 working days and offensive material within two.

Copy supplied by Local Democracy Reporting Service