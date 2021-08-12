ANGE POSTECOGLOU has named his Celtic side for the second leg of the Europa League third qualifying round against FK Jablonec.
The Hoops are currently two goals to the good after a 4-2 win in the Czech Republic last week.
Postecoglou has made three changes to the side that won in the first leg with Stephen Welsh, Tom Rogic and Ryan Christie in from the start.
Nir Bitton, Liel Abada and Ismaila Soro are the ones who have been replaced.
Abada, who scored the opener in the first leg, is not included in the matchday squad.
James McCarthy is also not in the squad after joining the Hoops so will continue his wait to make his debut.
CELTIC XI: Hart, Ralston, Welsh, Starfelt, Taylor, McGregor, Turnbull, Forrest, Rogic, Christie, Kyogo.
Subs: Barkas, Bain, Bitton, Ajeti, Soro, Edouard, Bolingoli, Urhoghide, Montgomery.
