Celtic loan target Yan Couto is in Glasgow for this evening's Europa League qualifier against Jablonec.
The Manchester City right-back is wanted by the Hoops who are desperate to strengthen their defence.
City have history in allowing their youngsters to head on loan to Parkhead with the likes of Patrick Roberts and John Guidetti in recent years.
And Celtic invited the 19-year-old Brazilian to this evening's clash in a bid to woo him in front of a capacity crowd.
Herald and Times Sport understands the invitation was accepted and that Couto will take in the match alongside club personnel.
Ange Postecoglou remains in the market for a number of new signings and right-back is top priority.
Thomas Henry is a striker option who is keen on a switch from OH Leuven and Moritz Jenz has also been watched by Celts this summer.
