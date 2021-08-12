ANGE POSTECOGLOU has revealed Liel Abada has missed out on featuring in the FK Jablonec second leg clash through injury.
The winger has impressed so far for the Hoops and was a shock name missing in the team lines tonight.
Abada had played against Dundee on Sunday as well as in the first leg of the Europa League third qualifying round last week.
But he has beeen left out after picking up a knock in Celtic training, Postecoglou confirmed when speaking on Celtic TV.
Fortunately, it does not appear to be a serious injury with the Postecoglou hopeful the winger will be back for this weekend's match against Hearts.
