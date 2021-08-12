Joe Hart 7

It was a goalkeeping performance Celtic have been crying out for. The keeper didn’t have an awful lot to do, but when called upon after the hour mark he pulled off two super stops to ensure a clean sheet. Took too much time on the ball late on and lost it but Jablonec didn’t punish the mistake.

Anthony Ralston 7

Another assured performance from the young full-back. Full of energy whether he was overlapping on the wing or drifting into a central position when his team had the ball. Sound defensively throughout.

Carl Starfelt 7

The Swedish stopper looked comfortable at the back and rose well to win the ball when it was lofted into the Celtic box. One rush of blood saw him dive into a tackle in the box, but it was waved away by the referee.

Stephen Welsh 7

A mature outing for the developing defender. Always ready to put a foot in for the ball and more than happy to step out with the ball before passing on to the more creative midfield players.

Greg Taylor 8

Continued his superb growth in the inverted full-back role. Solid in defence and tireless going forward. Clever positioning and vision led to the first goal after a delightful through ball to Turnbull.

Callum McGregor 7

A typical performance from the Celtic skipper as he balanced a greater defensive responsibility with his constant desire to drive the team up the pitch. Very composed on the ball and happy to drop deeper as Rogic, Christie, Forrest and midfield partner Turnbull surged forward.

David Turnbull 9

One slick finish and an outstanding outside of the boot shot rifled into the bottom corner. Turnbull was very lively in the centre of the park and combined his excellent passing play with two top finishes. The first poked home with his right foot and the second slammed home from 25-yards out.

Ryan Christie 7

Ange Postecoglou appears to have revitalised Christie. Deployed on the left flank he was always looking to create whether it be cutting inside or delivering from a wide position. Stretched the play and was a real thorn in the Jablonec defence.

Tom Rogic 8

Trademark Rogic on a European night. Seemed incapable of losing the ball. Wrangled his way out of tight positions with stunning close control and showed off his vast passing range with willing runners ahead of him. All that was missing was a goal.

James Forrest 7

Rewarded for another solid European outing with a rebound goal late in the match. Constantly driving forward and offering himself for the ball. Took his goal well as he followed in on Edouard’s shot to poke into the net.

Kyogo Furuhashi 7

Partnering a bag of tricks with relentless running in behind the Japanese forward is already loved at Parkhead. Should’ve opened the scoring in the first minute with a darting run through before being thwarted as he tried to round the keeper. But was unlucky not to have name on scoresheet after a cool finish ruled offside in the first half.

Odsonne Edouard (for Kyogo, 65) 4

Slotted in well to replace Kyogo after the hour. Linked play well and continued to find success with runs behind the Jablonec defence. Should’ve done better with late chance but was spared blushes as Forrest finished the rebound.

Ismaila Soro (for Turnbull, 73) 4

Quietly got on with his job doing the simple things very well as the match wore on. Took the ball and shifted it through the lines.

Albian Ajeti (for Rogic, 73) 3

Didn’t see a huge amount of the ball, and fluffed chance in last seconds after confusion with Edouard in box.

Adam Montgomery (for Christie, 73) 4

Youngster looked confident with a couple of runs into the final third. Booked for late challenge.

Nir Bitton (for McGregor, 84) 2

On for the final minutes.