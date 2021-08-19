Allan McGregor 6

Didn’t have a huge amount to do but was reliable when called upon. Composed on the ball and distributed well to Bassey in particular.

James Tavernier 7

The Rangers skipper turned in another solid European performance capped with a fine assist for the only goal. Tireless down the right flank.

Filip Helander 6

No thrills in defence for the Swedish stopper. Got a bit of a fright after a ball over the top in the second half but largely on top of any Alashkert attacks.

Connor Goldson 7

Headed everything that came his way and strong in the tackle when he needed to be. Could’ve done better with a header after 82 minutes.

Calvin Bassey 8

Another impressive showing from the vastly improved full-back. Controlled the left side of the park and continued to deliver inviting crosses into the box to the last minute.

Steven Davis 6

Typically cool performance from Davis. Kept his head when Lundstram saw red and kept the play ticking over before and after the goal.

John Lundstram 4

Anchored the midfield as the hosts dominated possession but put his team up against it after silly red card. First booked after 33 minutes then ten minutes later after sloppy control.

Joe Aribo 7

For all his attacking prowess, he impressed with his tackling and pressing in the midfield. Altered his style of play to ensure no gaps defensively when a man down.

Ianis Hagi 8

Showed a different side to his game. Physical and non-stop after Rangers were reduced to ten, used aggression to good effect in surging runs from midfield.

Alfredo Morelos 7

A relentless quest for the opener was rewarded after 66 minutes. Given acres of space after beating the offside trap then smashed the ball through the keeper’s legs for a crucial winner.

Ryan Kent 5

Always wanted the ball and drove the team forward in the early stages. Clipped the bar with a big chance after 22 minutes. Lost his way a little before being subbed at the break.

Scott Wright (for Kent, 45) 6

Came on after the break and provided a much-needed spark after the red card. A handful for the Alashkert rearguard.

Scott Arfield (for Aribo, 81) 4

On for the last ten minutes. Full of effort but didn’t see as much of the ball as he’d have liked.

Cedric Itten (for Morelos, 83) 3

A willing runner in the closing stages and happy to compete for lost balls.

Stephen Kelly (for Hagi, 90+5) 1

Given the last minute.