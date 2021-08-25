GARY MCALLISTER didn't reveal the names of the players affected in the Covid outbreak at Rangers in tonight's press conference.

The Ibrox club were rocked after positive Covid test results were announced yesterday, but we are no closer to knowing which players or staff tested positive.

The outbreak comes ahead of the Europa League second leg match against Alashkert in Armenia and the Old Firm derby against Celtic on Sunday.

The club have so far chosen not to name the players or staff who tested positive or the close contacts identified.

And McAllister continued that trend in his press conference as Steven Gerrard remains in Glasgow for the Euro showdown.

Gerrard and six first-team players did not travel with the rest of the squad to Armenia today, with fears mounting they're among those affected.

James Tavernier was absent from this morning's flight as were Calvin Bassey, Scott Wright and Ryan Kent. Also missing were first and second choice goalkeepers Allan McGregor and Jon McLaughlin.

However, there is no confirmation over whether any of the players remaining in Glasgow have tested positive or are a close contact, or whether they have remained in Glasgow for another reason.

Speaking in the press conference McAllister said: "Obviously we are adapting and moving along, we have arrived here now and we are purely focused on the job at hand. We are fully focused on getting the job done here before the focus turns to the weekend.

"We have some youngsters from the B-Team, they have impressed recently and we are confident that all of them can do a job on the pitch. Already it is a great experience for the younger guys, we are very confident in our young players.

"Together is a word we speak of here, we need to all come together, work hard and get the correct results.

"We have a strong squad, we have been hit with suspensions and COVID but we have to adapt and utilise our squad. The players in the squad have to go and grasp the opportunity.

"When you see the team tomorrow you will see it can play in most games. The team is capable of going and getting the result. My feeling is we can go and score goals."