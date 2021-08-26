OLD Firm matches always promise drama. And this time round there could be more of it off than pitch than come kick-off.

Rangers have seen their squad badly affected by positive Covid tests earlier in the week.

Steven Gerrard and six first-team players have not travelled for their Europa League play-off match against Alashkert.

James Tavernier, Calvin Bassey, Scott Wright, Ryan Kent, Allan McGregor and Jon McLaughlin have all stayed in Scotland. But there has been no confirmation of who at the club has tested positive for the virus or identified as a close contact.

The Covid outbreak has come at a horror time for Gerrard's side with the Alashkert trip followed by the Old Firm against Celtic on Sunday.

There is the possibility of some players currently isolating coming back into the side for Sunday's match under the new SFA guidelines. But if not then Rangers could consider formally requesting the match be postponed.

While postponement seems an unlikely eventuality, Ayr United this week applied for their match with Raith Rovers to be rescheduled after six of their players tested positive for the virus.

The SPFL will now rule on whether the game can be postponed or whether it must be played unless Ayr United choose to forfeit the clash.

A decision on the match between the Championship match is of particular interest to fans of either side of the Old Firm as it could set a precedent for if Rangers were to request their match with Celtic be postponed.