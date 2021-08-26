RANGERS are desperately hoping some of their self-isolating stars will be free to face Celtic on Sunday.

Steven Gerrard and six first-team players did not travel for the Europa League play-off match against Alashkert tonight - but an SFA rule change could allow players to return, if it is a Covid related issue that has them ruled out.

Rangers haven't confirmed which players or staff tested positive for the virus earlier this week but Gerrard as well as James Tavernier, Allan McGregor, Jon McLaughlin, Calvin Bassey, Ryan Kent and Scott Wright are all missing from the squad in Armenia.

Gary McAllister yesterday hinted at his hopes that some players could return for Sunday's Old Firm match.

This is only a possibility under new SFA rules, changed on August 9, which allow players or staff identified as close contacts to cut isolation short after a negative test.

The rule states that those who have been double vaccinated for more than 14 days prior and with no symptoms can end their self-isolation if they test negative through a PCR test.

The ruling reads: "Changes come into force in Scotland from 9 August 2021 for close contacts of those testing positive for Covid-19.

"Those with symptoms or testing positive will still be required to self-isolate.

"Close contacts aged 18 years or older who have been double vaccinated more than 14 days prior and with no symptoms will be able to get a PCR test and end self-isolation if the result is negative."

Rangers confirmed the positive tests identified in a statement on Tuesday, it read: "Rangers can confirm that during our testing schedule, we have received positive COVID-19 tests.

"Those identified as positive are now in self isolation along with ‘close contacts’.

"We have followed best practice in our procedures and protocols. From the outset of the pandemic, Rangers has worked closely with the Scottish Government and Scottish football to ensure the health of our staff is protected at all times. We will continue to do so."