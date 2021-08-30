CELTIC'S Europa League group stage match against Ferencvaros has been rescheduled to a Tuesday with a late afternoon kick-off.

The match, on matchday 3 of the group stage, will now be played on Tuesday 19 October with kick-off at 3.30pm.

Police Scotland informed the club that no home matches could take place on matchday 4 of the competition due to policing at the COP26 event in Glasgow.

That meant both Rangers and Celtic playing home ties on October 21, however concerns over policing, stewarding and matchday services has led to the match being brought forward to the Tuesday.

Being moved from the regular Europa League slot of fixtures has also meant a change to the kick-off time in order to prevent a clash with Champions League matches.

Celtic revealed in a statement that work has been ongoing to try and find a solution for supporters with a 3.30pm weekday kick-off less than ideal but said nothing could be agreed.

A section of the Hoops statement read: "In an attempt to avoid this change we have been in extensive discussions with all relevant authorities, exhausting all avenues to try and establish a better solution for the club and our supporters, however none of these other options have been successful, due to either UEFA considerations, policing requirements or domestic fixture scheduling.

"Clearly this is an unfortunate and unique set of circumstances driven by COP26. We fully understand the frustrations of our supporters. We can assure our fans that we have made significant representation at the highest levels to try and avoid this eventuality."

The club are now offering season ticket holders the chance to secure their place at the match with a single ticket or through a three-match package with prices frozen from the 2018-19 season.

The full Celtic statement on the club website continued: "While these matters are totally outwith our control, once again we want our fans to know that we fully understand the frustration this may cause.

"However, we do hope you can still join us for each and every game at Celtic Park in this really exciting Group stage.

"We thank you sincerely for your continued support."