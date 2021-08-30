RANGERS have condemned the racist Anti-Irish chants from a crowd marching through Glasgow ahead of the Old Firm match on Sunday.

The club released a statement condemning "all forms of racism, sectarianism and discrimination" after the incident in the city centre at the weekend.

A club probe has been launched alongside Police Scotland in a bid to identify any season ticket holders involved.

Footage filmed ahead of the match on Sunday showed fans singing the 'Famine Song' which refers to the 19th-century catastrophe which left more than one million people dead.

The clip was filmed as the mob marched along Argyle Street under the Heilanman’s Umbrella.

A statement on the club website read: "Following an incident on Sunday, we repeat that Rangers FC condemns all forms of racism, sectarianism and discrimination. We are working with the police to identify any season tickets holders.

"As a club, we are proud of our Everyone Anyone campaign, led through the Rangers Charity Foundation, our work with a wide range of stakeholders and our on-going dialogue with the Scottish Government.

"Discrimination of all forms is a societal issue within Scotland. Those with influence within Scottish discourse should put their energy into eradicating this very serious issue across all sections of Scottish society who suffer sectarianism, discrimination and racism of any form."

Police have already stated tat arrests are expected to be made retrospectively over the incident.

Assistant Chief Constable Bernard Higgins said: “We did not facilitate this event and to say so is inaccurate. Officers on patrol came across this group as it was making its way through Glasgow City Centre. Due to the numbers and to ensure public and officer safety, additional officers were called to assist and, at this point, individuals' details were noted and the group dispersed.

"A retrospective investigation into this anti-Irish Catholic singing has been launched and we are following up a number of lines of enquiry, including reviewing CCTV footage and footage on social media. I fully expect a number of arrests to be made.

“This type of anti-Irish Catholic behaviour is wholly unacceptable. Our enquiries are ongoing to identify those who were involved and we will take the appropriate action against them. We would ask anyone who has any information that could assist our investigation to contact us.

"However, the challenges of the sectarianism still evident in some parts of Scotland are a much broader societal problem and, whilst policing will have a role to play in addressing the symptoms, its causes are a problem which require a more effective, joined-up, civic response.”