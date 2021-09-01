ODSONNE EDOUARD has paid a touching tribute to the Celtic players, board and supporters after sealing a move to Crystal Palace.
The French striker made the switch to London in a deal reportedly worth up to £18.5million after spending four years in Glasgow playing a key role in Celtic winning a quadruple treble.
Edouard made 179 appearances, scoring 86 goals for Celtic and quickly becoming a fan favourite at Parkhead.
After his Crystal Palace move was made official on a four-year deal, Edouard was quick to thank everyone connected with Celtic in a heartfelt message on social media.
Sharing alongside a video of Celtic fans singing 'I Wanna Be Edouard', their take on Stone Roses classic 'I Wanna Be Adored', the striker wrote:"All great things must come to an end. my time at Celtic has come to an end.
"I have wonderful memories at my time with the club.
"I can not thank the fans enough for the support and love through out my 4 years with the club.
"I would like to thank the players, board and everyone connected to the club.
"I wish the club all the best for the future. @CelticFC"
