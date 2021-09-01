OLIVIER NTCHAM has finally found a new club after his Celtic exit.

The French midfielder has signed a three-year deal with Swansea City having left Celtic at the beginning of August.

Ntcham, 25, will work under Scots manager Russell Martin at the Liberty Stadium.

Swansea have moved to snap up Ntcham on a free transfer after the player left Celtic following a trophy-laden spell in Glasgow.

But he had made it clear he was intent on moving on and both he and the club announced he had left when his "contract came to an end".

Only now has it been revealed that Ntcham has chosen a move to the Championship in England.

Swansea currently sit in 19th place after one win and one draw in their opening five matches.

On August 1, Celtic confirmed Ntcham's exit posting: "The club can confirm that Olivier Ntcham’s contract with #CelticFC has come to an end.

"Everyone at the club wishes Oli nothing but success for the future."