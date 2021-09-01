OLIVIER NTCHAM has finally found a new club after his Celtic exit.
The French midfielder has signed a three-year deal with Swansea City having left Celtic at the beginning of August.
Ntcham, 25, will work under Scots manager Russell Martin at the Liberty Stadium.
Swansea have moved to snap up Ntcham on a free transfer after the player left Celtic following a trophy-laden spell in Glasgow.
Welcome to Swansea City, @OlivierNtcham 🦢 #CroesoOlivier pic.twitter.com/SAgRFE0Dp4— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) September 1, 2021
But he had made it clear he was intent on moving on and both he and the club announced he had left when his "contract came to an end".
Only now has it been revealed that Ntcham has chosen a move to the Championship in England.
Swansea currently sit in 19th place after one win and one draw in their opening five matches.
On August 1, Celtic confirmed Ntcham's exit posting: "The club can confirm that Olivier Ntcham’s contract with #CelticFC has come to an end.
"Everyone at the club wishes Oli nothing but success for the future."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment