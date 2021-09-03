CAMERON Carter-Vickers has revealed he contacted former Spurs team-mate Joe Hart ahead of his Celtic move.

The Hoops loan signing was left desperate to make the move to Glasgow after keeper Hart hailed the incredible Celtic Park atmosphere.

Carter-Vickers was a late addition to the squad making the deadline-day busting loan transfer to complete Ange Postecoglou's squad.

But the 23-year-old is determined not to play a bit-part role and instead help the club win as he detailed his understanding of the vast expectations in the east end of Glasgow.

“I spoke to Joe Hart before I came up here and he said the atmosphere is unbelievable, he said it’s one of the best atmospheres he’s ever seen, so I’m definitely looking forward to it", Carter-Vickers told Celtic TV.

“I was just sitting at home kind of relaxing and not knowing what was going to happen, and then I got the call and had to rush to Tottenham’s training ground to get it all signed off.

"As soon as I heard it was Celtic, it was something I wanted to do. It’s a massive club with a massive fanbase and obviously European football as well, it should be good."

On his ethos and the expectations at Celtic, he added: “Just to win. I’ve come here and I know the expectation at Celtic is to win every game, that’s why I’m here, to try to help the team do that.”