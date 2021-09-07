GLEN KAMARA has confirmed contract talks with Rangers are ongoing as he revealed there was transfer interest in the summer.

The Ibrox midfielder is a player Steven Gerrard is keen to tie down on extended terms but no agreement has been reached.

Kamara, currently on international duty with Finland, played down questions on his contract situation as he remained coy when probed on the subject.

On the ongoing talks as reported by MTV Uutiset, Kamara revealed: “Discussions have taken place and are still ongoing.

"I can’t say much more about it. Let's see what happens."

Kamara is thought to be a wanted man with reported interest from England's Premier League and across Europe.

And the 25-year-old confirmed he was aware of clubs interested in his services during the summer window but insisted he's only focussed on Rangers.

“I know there has been interest from different leagues but my focus has always been on Rangers", said Kamara.

"Mostly I thought that if something happens, then it will happen. But it didn't happen."

Gerrard last month confirmed a "real, strong, good offer" has been tabled to Kamara and his representatives.

The Ibrox boss also expressed his admiration for the player and hopes he will sign on for more years at Rangers.

“There is a real, strong, good offer on the table for Glen, so the speed in which this happens is totally on Glen. The ball is firmly in his court.

“The offer is really good from the club - his advisors are happy with the offer so now it is totally down to Glen.

“We know he can handle any football game here. I love the kid, I love the player and I’ve made it abundantly clear how much I want him to stay from a personal point of view.”