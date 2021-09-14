CELTIC are set to be boosted by the return of a key player for Thursday's Europa League clash with Real Betis.

The Hoops travel to Spain this mid-week for their Group G opener.

And it's said that Ange Postecoglou will be able to call upon the on-form Anthony Ralston once more.

The Daily Record report that the right-back has recovered from a niggling injury in time to return to full training ahead of their trip to Seville.

However, Celtic are still sweating over the fitness of fellow full-back Greg Taylor for the Betis game.

The Scotland international aggravated a shoulder injury in the weekend win over Ross County and is a major doubt for Thursday evening.

Ralston in action against AZ Alkmaar

Taylor was forced to miss the Rangers defeat at Ibrox with the same injury, as new signing Josip Juranvovic slotted in seemlessly at left-back on his debut.

This allowed Ralston to continue at right-back, with Postecoglou continuing to implement his inverted full-back tactics.

The latest news about both Ralston and Taylor could see a repeat of this team selection in the Europa League this week.

At the top end of the pitch, Celtic still have injury issues.

Kyogo Furuhashi will be out for at least four weeks with a knee knock sustained while on international duty.

While new Bhoy Giorgos Giakoumakis is also still to make his debut after missing the win at the weekend.

It remains to be seen whether the Greek star will be back for this one.