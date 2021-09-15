BASTIAN Schweinsteiger has played at almost every top stadium around the globe.
The Bayern Munich hero enjoyed a trophy-laden career topped with a World Cup triumph in 2014.
But when asked what away stadium had the best atmosphere he picked Celtic Park.
Such was the impact of the Parkhead crowd, Schweinsteiger named it as he top atmosphere during his career despite never playing there.
Schweinsteiger, who went on to play for Manchester United and Chicago Fire, has only ever been involved in any capacity at Celtic Park once.
He was part of the Bayern Munich side who played a 0-0 draw with Celtic back in 2003, but he was a substitute and never stepped foot on the park.
However, that hasn't dampened his memories of the world-renowned atmosphere at Celtic Park.
Responding to a question over the top away game atmosphere on Twitter, Schweinsteiger wrote: "Celtic Glasgow. This was impressive!!"
