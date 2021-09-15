FILIP HELANDER will be out until December, Rangers have confirmed.

The Ibrox side have revealed this afternoon that the Swedish defender has undergone knee surgery.

And it's bad news for Steven Gerrard and his team with the defender ruled out until the festive period.

A club statement reads: "Rangers can confirm that defender Fil Helander will be missing until December after knee surgery.

"We wish him well in his recovery."

It was rumoured earlier today that the 28-year-old would be out for several months.

Helander is taken off at McDiarmid Park

And the fears of the Ibrox faithful have been realised.

He was stretchered off in the club's 2-1 victory over St Johnstone on Saturday.

Gers boss Gerrard revealed the club were awaiting the results of his surgery when speaking ahead of the club's Europa League group opener versus Lyon.

He said: "Helander will be missing, he has had surgery in the last 48 hours and will be missing for the foreseeable future.

"I've not had a chance to speak to Fil post-surgery but I will do asap to see how he is mentally & physically.

"It is difficult to put a time on his return for now but will be at least a few months."