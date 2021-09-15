CELTIC and Real Betis will BOTH be in their alternate jerseys on Thursday night as they lock horns in the Europa League.

Neither club will be allowed to wear their traditional green and white colours for the Group G opener at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville.

UEFA have ruled that both teams will need to change kits for the tie, according to Estadio Deportivo.

It is said the home side's kit has been regulated as "incompatible".

The laws set out European football's governing body impose restrictions kit colours and designs being too similar, as well as sponsor sizes and brands on display.

This means Celtic will bear their white third kit, while the home side will play in their away jersey, which is gold with green sleeves.

Article 55 of the Europa League rules state: “For all competition matches, the home club has the first choice as to which of its official playing attires announced on the playing attire approval form it wears for its home matches.

"In the qualifying phase and play-offs the clubs agree on the colours to be worn from the playing attires announced on their playing attire approval form.

“If the clubs are unable to agree on the colours to be worn by their teams, they inform the UEFA administration, who takes a final decision. As of the group stage, the UEFA administration proposes which colours should be worn.

"The proposals can be changed at the request of the clubs provided that the alternative solution does not lead to clashes in any part of the attires. If no agreement can be found, the UEFA administration takes a final decision.

“In any case, if the referee notices on the spot that the colours of the two teams could lead to confusion, he decides on the colours, after consulting the UEFA match delegate and the UEFA administration. As a rule, in such cases it is the home team that has to change colours, for practical reasons."