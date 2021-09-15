SCOTLAND international Jack Hendry played a vital role for Club Brugge as the Belgians earned an impressive draw against global superstars Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night.

The 26-year-old defender made his Champions League debut for his new club – and faced the daunting task of playing against Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

It was the first time that PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino has unleashed the deadly trio.

But despite boasting some of the best players in the world within their team, the French side could not outdo Brugge, as the game finished 1-1.

The former Celtic defender’s stock will continue to rise with performances like this, as he sailed through the match with a 90 per cent pass completion and 100 per cent clearance record.

Jack Hendry during his Celtic days

Fellow tournament favourites Manchester City had no such troubles though, as they brushed RB Leipzig aside in an entertaining 6-3 encounter.

Jack Grealish scored his first ever Champions League goal, with a lovely, curled finish into the top corner to secure his side’s fourth of the evening.

The Germans were reduced to ten men with a little over ten on the clock left to play, as ex-City kid Angelino was given his marching orders.

Real Madrid left it very late to bag all three points on Matchday One at the San Siro versus Inter Milan.

Rodrygo notched the only goal of the game, striking on 89-minutes.

Ajax ran riot in Portugal as they thumped Sporting Lisbon upon their return to European football’s top competition.

West Ham flop Sebastien Haller scored FOUR of the Dutch outfit’s five goals – with two coming in the opening ten minutes of the game.

Paulinho pulled one back for sorry Sporting, but Steven Berghuis and Haller notched again to put their rivals to the sword.

Porto thought they had claimed a vital opening day three points away to Atletico Madrid.

However, Taremi had his goal chopped off by VAR after a swift review.

Borussia Dortmund and Sheriff Tiraspol were victorious in the early kick-offs, defeating Besiktas and Shakhtar Donetsk respectively.

Jude Bellingham was once again the standout player for Dortmund. The young Englishman was a delight to watch throughout, as he bagged on the 20th minute before setting up Erling Haaland for the winner right on half-time.