RANGERS have issued an update to supporters warning them of restricted concourse access outside Ibrox tonight.

The construction of the new Edmiston House is underway on the Copland concourse, at the rear of the stand.

As a result, the club say to protect the building site they have been forced to reduce to width of the external concourse close to Edmiston Drive.

Consequently, the ease of which supporters can leave the stadium is more restricted - and fans have been warned it will be more time consuming.

To ensure that fans can leave the stadium in the safest and most timely manner, Rangers have requested that on leaving the stadium at full time, this area is avoided.

Accompanying a series of aerial diagrams to map out the restricted areas, the club have also highlighted a number of recommended routes to fans.

A statement on the club's website reads: "This area to be avoided if possible at full time.

"Club Deck, Main Stand and East & West Enclosures: Heading for the Ibrox Subway from Club Deck, Main Stand or East Enclosure, then simply keep walking on Edmiston Drive past the Copland concourse and turn left at the traffic lights onto Copland Road.

"Supporters should not walk northwards onto the Copland concourse from Edmiston Drive. This will cause congestion due to the majority of fans heading south towards Edmiston Drive.

"Copland Stand: If heading for Paisley Road West then please use the steps at Harrison Drive and turn right onto Copland Road. This will allow you to easily walk south to Paisley Road West.

"Sandy Jardine Stand: If wishing to access Paisley Road West to thereafter head East or West then please do not walk the full length behind the Copland Stand. Either walk from Mafeking Street or down the steps at Harrison Drive. Both will lead directly onto Copland Road and allow you easier access by turning right and walking Southwards.

"Please note that these routes will not result in greater distance to be travelled or indeed a longer time to reach your destination. If followed, you should be able to leave the stadium area with greater ease and in less time."