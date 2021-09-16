AYR UNITED have been charged by the Scottish FA for allegedly fielding two ineligible players in Tuesday night's 3-0 win over Rangers B in the SPFL Trust Trophy.
Daire O'Connor, Joe Chalmers and Markus Fjortoft were on target for Jim Duffy's side as they breezed past the Ibrox club's colts but their future in the competition is now in jeopardy.
The Championship club have been charged by the SPFL after bringing on two substitutes in the 81st minute that were not eligible to play, and will now nervously await the outcome of a hearing scheduled for Monday.
A statement from the SPFL read: "Ayr United have confirmed to the SPFL that they included Kinlay Bilham and Alex Jeanes in Tuesday’s SPFL Trust Trophy second-round tie against Rangers B at the C&G Systems Stadium when they were on temporary transfers to West of Scotland League clubs Irvine Meadow XI and Girvan respectively.
"Both players entered the field as 81st-minute substitutes in a match Ayr United won 3-0.
"As a result, Ayr United have been charged with breaching SPFL Rules and Regulations and the SPFL has arranged a disciplinary hearing for Monday September 20."
