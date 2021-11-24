CELTIC's Europa League campaign is very much still alive.
Two victories in the last two matches against Ferencvaros has given Ange Postecoglou's side the chance to qualify for the last-32.
The results guaranteed that Celtic will at least compete in European football after Christmas.
However, the upcoming group ties against Leverkusen and Betis will determine whether this is the Europa League of the Conference League.
Bayer strolled past Celtic at Parkhead in the first group meeting, winning 4-0.
But the Hoops' form has picked up since then, with the club booking their place in the League Cup final last weekend.
Herald & Times Sport have all the details you need for this big game.
When is Bayer Leverkusen vs Celtic?
Celtic travel to Germany to take on Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday, November 25.
The match will take place at the BayArena.
The game kicks-off at 5.45pm.
Is Bayer Leverkusen vs Celtic on TV and can I live stream it?
Yes, this Europa League clash is on live TV.
The game will be broadcast on BT Sports 3.
Coverage for the match starts at 5.15pm, with 30-minutes of build-up.
BT Sport subscribers will be able to live stream the action through their BT Sport app.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.