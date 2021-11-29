CELTIC face a trip to Alloa in the Scottish Cup Fourth Round in January, while Rangers host Stirling Albion at Ibrox.

Tonight's Scottish Cup draw saw the 12 Scottish Premiership sides join the competition alongside the 20 winning teams from the Third Round.

And it’s brought an away trip for Ange Postecoglou in his first experience of the competition as he takes his side to the Indodrill Stadium to face the League One side.

For Giovanni van Bronckhorst he’ll have the familiar surroundings of Ibrox as League Two side Stirling head there for the Fourth Round tie.

Scottish Cup holders St Johnstone await their fate in the competition with Kelty Hearts and Montrose to play a replay for the right to take on last season’s Cup kings.

Hearts will face a familiar foe from their 2019 run in the cup competition as they travel to Ayrshire to face Auchinleck Talbot.

Hibs will take on the winners of Cove Rangers and Queen of the South. Fellow Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen welcome Edinburgh City to Pittodrie in the next round, with Livingston drawn against Ross County in a top-flight affair.

Motherwell will play the winners of Inverness and Morton with St Mirren handed a trip to Somerset Park against Ayr United.

Dundee United travel to Championship leaders Kilmarnock with city rivals Dundee are headed to play Dumbarton in the Fourth Round.

Partick Thistle are set to take on Airdrie, Peterhead face East Kilbride and Arbroath await either Brechin City or Darvel.

West of Scotland Premier League side Clydebank will host Annan Athletic, while Banks O’Dee were rewarded for their furthest progression in the tournament with a home tie against Raith Rovers.

The matches are scheduled to take place on the weekend of January 22.

Here's the Scottish Cup Fourth Round Draw in full...

Peterhead vs East Kilbride

Clydebank vs Annan

Banks O'Dee vs Raith Rovers

Motherwell vs Inverness or Morton

Kelty Hearts or Montrose vs St Johnstone

Livingston vs Ross County

Dumbarton vs Dundee

Aberdeen vs Edinburgh City

Rangers vs Stirling Albion

Ayr United vs St Mirren

Kilmarnock vs Dundee United

Hibs vs Cove Rangers or Queen of the South

Partick Thistle vs Airdrie

Auchinleck vs Hearts

Alloa vs Celtic

Arbroath vs Brechin City or Darvel