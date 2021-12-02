HIBS have been handed just over 2,000 extra tickets for their Premier Sports Cup final clash against Celtic after a wrangle with the SPFL.
The Edinburgh club were first only offered around 17,500 for the match, which have already sold out, with Celtic supporters set to outnumber Hibs fans.
Hibees chiefs had persisted in discussions with the SPFL over the split of tickets for the final with Celtic initially set to receive in the region of 35,000 seats.
But Hibs will now have around an extra 2,000 seats taking their total to roughly 20,000 at the national stadium.
A club statement confirmed the ticket update. It read: "We’re pleased to have been given a greater allocation for the Premier Sports Cup Final against Celtic.
"After constant discussion with the SPFL, we have been given just over 2,000 extra tickets for the match that takes place on Sunday 19 December, 2021; 3pm kick-off.
"As a club, we are happy that more of our supporters will be able to attend the game at Hampden Park and that our persistence with the SPFL paid off.
"We’d like to thank all supporters that have purchased tickets for the Premier Sports Cup Final, in what will be a day to remember for all Hibees."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.