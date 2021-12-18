ANGE POSTECOGLOU wasted little time in explaining his chance meeting with Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

The Celtic boss was pictured at a coffee shot alongside the Ibrox manager and sporting director Ross Wilson.

The image sparked wild debate online after emerging on social media, but both bosses have offered explanations for the 'coincidental meeting'.

Postecoglou was left surprised by the major interest in the meetings between colleagues as he was quizzed on the viral picture.

The Parkhead manager said: “Has it? Well, let me try and explain.

"Husband has morning off and goes for breakfast with his wife in his favourite establishment, bumps into colleague and has a chat. How’s that?!”

Van Bronckhorst explained that the pair live in the same area and have bumped into each other "a couple of times".

He said: “We all live in the same area and I’ve met him a couple of times at the coffee shop.

“I was just having breakfast with Ross and he came with his wife and we already met, so we didn’t meet for lunch or breakfast or dinner. It was a coincidence.

“We spoke about the games we’d played then I left him alone with his wife.

“We (Ross and I) had just finished but the picture looked like we were having a five-course meal and having fun.

“I think it only lasted for one or two minutes but it’s always nice because we are both the manager of our clubs.

“We still enjoy being around the city with coffee or lunch. It’s always good to say hello to a colleague.”