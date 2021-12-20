FORMER Rangers and Dundee United striker Jon Daly has joined St Patrick’s as the Irish side’s assistant manager.

Daly had been working as number two to Jonatan Johansson at Finnish outfit TPS Turku but has now returned to home to Dublin to support ex-Hibs and Kilmarnock defender Tim Clancy in the dugout.

After hanging up his boots in 2016 following a spell at Raith Rovers, Daly, 38, became Hearts under-20s coach and twice acted as interim boss following the departures of Robbie Neilson - who is now back at the helm - and Ian Cathro.

Daly said: “I'm delighted to be joining the club. I've known Tim for a long time since we played against each other in Scotland and did our coaching badges together.

“I’ve always kept an eye on his coaching career and how he's been doing and we kept in contact. He did a fantastic job at Drogheda in his first job in management.

“It didn't take me too long to accept his offer to join, it's a really exciting opportunity for me and one I'm really looking forward to.

“I went away at 15 and had a career in professional football, I was very lucky to live that but now I have the opportunity to come back home and help the players at St Pat's.

“I’ve heard great things about the club, the first team and also the brilliant academy and people involved.”