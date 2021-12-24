RANGERS host St Mirren on Boxing Day in the final full Scottish Premiership card before the rescheduled winter break.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side will host the Covid-stricken Buddies at Ibrox with just 500 fans in the stands under strict Scottish Government curbs.

It's the final match before the winter break after it was brought forward by the SPFL in the hope that fans will be allowed back in full capacity after the three-week circuit-breaker review.

Rangers come into the match unbeaten under Van Bronckhorst and will be hoping to extend their six-point lead over Celtic at the top of the table.

But Goodwin's makeshift squad, bolstered by a number of youngsters, will be looking to cause an upset after a heroic showing saw them take a point from their match with Celtic.

Here's everything you need to know about Rangers vs St Mirren on Boxing Day

Can I watch Rangers vs St Mirren on TV?

No. The match has not been selected for live television broadcast coverage.

Instead Celtic's match with St Johnstone will be shown on Sky Sports at 12pm.

Can I live stream Rangers vs St Mirren?

Yes. Rangers season ticket holders and hospitality clients will be able to watch the match free of charge on Rangers TV. You can set up your Rangers TV account HERE.

The match is also available to watch live for Rangers TV subscribers outside of the UK.

Fans of both clubs also have the option to purchase a pay-per-view pass for the match. It's priced at £9.99 and can be purcahsed HERE.

When is kick-off?

The match between Rangers and St Mirren will begin at 3pm.

It will be played at Ibrox Stadium.

What is the latest team news for Rangers vs St Mirren?

Rangers are expected to be without Kemar Roofe and Ryan Jack for the visit of St Mirren.

Long-term absentee Filip Helander will also miss the Boxing day clash.

But Van Bronckhorst should have the rest of the squad available barring any unknown training injuries.

For St Mirren it's a different story with 11 first-team players out through positive Covid tests.

None of the players will return in time from isolation to play a part in the match meaning Goodwin will bring a very youthful side to Ibrox.

However, Jak Alnwick could return with Goodwin's regular backline still available.