ST JOHNSTONE will host Celtic in a Scottish Premiership clash on Boxing Day.

The match will be played in front of just 500 fans under Scottish Government curbs on stadia capacity.

It'll also be the last match before the winter break which was brought forward by the SPFL after club pleas.

St Johnstone come into the match without a win in their last seven league outings with boss Callum Davidson desperate for an upturn in form as his side remain rooted to the bottom of the table.

Celtic too are looking to get back to winning ways after being held by Covid-hit St Mirren in Paisley on Wednesday.

Ange Postecoglou's side currently sit second in the league six points behind leaders Rangers.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of St Johnstone vs Celtic

Can I watch St Johnstone vs Celtic on TV?





Yes. The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

Coverage of the match will begin at 12pm.

Can I live stream St Johnstone vs Celtic?

Yes. The match is available to stream with a Sky Sports pass on Now TV.

You can sign up for a subscription HERE.

When is kick-off?

The match between St Johnstone and Celtic will kick-off at 12.30pm.

It will be played at McDiarmid Park in Perth.

What is the team news ahead of St Johnstone vs Celtic?





St Johnstone were without Eetu Vertainen and Chris Kane for the loss to Ross County in the week through Covid self-isolation rules.

Zander Clark and Shaun Rooney also played no part in the match meaning all four are doubts for the Boxing Day match.

Davidson is expected to be without injured duo Cammy MacPherson and David Wotherspoon as Celtic head to Perth.

For Celtic boss Postecoglou it'll be another case of shuffling his pack with a number of injuries in his squad.

Joe Hart and Kyogo missed the draw with St Mirren through injury and were not expected to make it back for the St Johnstone match.

Celtic stars Jota, James Forrest, Giorgos Giakoumakis, David Turnbull and Chris Jullien are also expected to miss out.

But Postecoglou could welcome back Carl Starfelt after he served his suspension missing the St Mirren match.