DEREK MCINNES has named his Scottish Premiership team of the season so far with four Celtic and three Rangers stars making the cut in the starting line-up.

The ex-Aberdeen boss has also included one Pittodrie ace in his starting XI, revealed in the Scottish Mail on Sunday, with representatives from Hibs and Hearts also in the dream team.

For McInnes Hearts hero and Scotland international Craig Gordon earns the spot as No1 over the likes of Allan McGregor, Joe Hart and Benamin Siegrist. However the Dundee United stopper was his second pick with a spot on the bench.

The former Dons boss went for a 3-4-3 formation for his XI with Gordon's team-mate John Souttar handed a spot in the back-three. He's joined by Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers and Rangers defender Calvin Bassey.

Aberdeen full-back Calvin Ramsay was selected on the right of midfield by McInnes after some impressive showings in the first-half of the season.

On the opposite flank is the only Hibs player to make the dream XI with Martin Boyle chosen.

McInnes' central midfield would see Rangers favourite Glen Kamara play alongside Celtic captain Callum McGregor.

The front-three would also see a mix of Rangers and Celtic stars. Ange Postecoglou's summer signings Kyogo Furuhashi and Jota make the team.

Joe Aribo would take the final place being deployed in an advanced right-winger role.

McInnes went on to name a strong bench for his Scottish Premiership select with United defender Charlie Mulgrew providing defensive cover.

Rangers skipper James Tavernier is another included among the subs as well as team-mate Alfredo Morelos who was on a hot-streak before the winter break.

Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson, signed by McInnes from Hamilton, is also on the bench in the fantasy squad with Celtic playmaker Tom Rogic another midfield option.

The final spot is saved for Motherwell striker Tony Watt who is widely tipped to trade Lanarkshire for Dundee with a move to United in the summer.

Derek McInnes' Team of the Season: Craig Gordon, John Souttar, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Calvin Bassey, Calvin Ramsay, Glen Kamara, Callum McGregor, Martin Boyle, Joe Aribo, Kyogo Furuhashi, Jota.

Subs: Benjamin Siegrist, Charlie Mulgrew, James Tavernier, Lewis Ferguson, Tom Rogic, Alfredo Morelos, Tony Watt.